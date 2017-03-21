$3K found in garbage bag during Youngstown drug raid

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police found $3,000 in cash inside a garbage bag during a drug raid on the city’s south side.

Police were serving a search warrant Monday just before 6 p.m. at a home at 103. E. Warren Ave. when they found crack cocaine and digital scales inside the house along with $3,000 in cash inside a garbage bag, according to a police report.

Officers arrested Rudolph Alford, 65, at the scene. He is charged with drug possession.

Another $300 was found in Alford’s wallet, the report stated.