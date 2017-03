CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – The Canfield high school boys lacrosse team beat Southeast, 12-5 Tuesday at Cardinal Stadium.

Jarod Donchess scored a game-high 7 goals for the Cardinals. Clay Cutrer and Stone Elias had 2 goals apiece, while Jaret Davis (1) rounded out the scoring.

Canfield improves to 1-1 on the season. Up next, the Cardinals host Boardman Friday night.