Kennedy Catholic eyes eighth state title



HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (WYTV) – Kennedy Catholic is the lone team in the area still alive in its quest for a state title. The Golden Eagles are now one victory away from winning a second consecutive state championship.

K-C took care of Monessen Monday night to punch its ticket to Hershey.

“Yea, it’s really a surreal feeling right now. It’s still sinking in,” Senior Drew Megestro said. “But, it’s good to know that all of our hard work that we put in the summer, on the offseason, all that we did at practice, all the hard work, is finally paying off.”

“Since the season ended last year, everybody was in the gym every day, working. So, it’s what we worked for. So, it would feel really good especially if we win,” added Sophomore Maceo Austin.

Up next…a date with Girard College on Thursday afternoon.

A win would seal up the eighth state crown in the program’s storied history. An eighth state title would also place them in a tie for the most in Pennsylvania.

“I think they realize that’s what they want to do. They want to play in this last game,” Head Coach Rick Mancino said. “There’s a lot of teams that haven’t been playing basketball for a month, and we’re still playing. So, I think the standard is so high, but it’s reachable here. And I think if you come here and work hard, you can maybe get a banner.”

Kennedy Catholic and Girard College will tipoff the PIAA Class A State Final Thursday afternoon at 2PM at the GIANT Center in Hershey.