SHARON, Pa. (WYTV) – Police said a Sharon man stabbed his adult son multiple times Tuesday night.

It happened in the 900 block of Division Street.

Police Chief Gerry Smith said 21-year-old Luke Irby was visiting his dad, 54-year-old Donald Irby, when Donald stabbed him.

Luke Irby was sent to a trauma center in Youngstown, according to Smith.

Donald Irby is charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault.

Detectives are currently investigating the stabbing.