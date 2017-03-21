Prosecution counters Howland murder suspect’s self-defense claim

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Prosecutors are firing back against the man accused of shooting five people in Howland, killing two of them.

Nasser Hamad, 47, is charged with two counts of aggravated murder and three counts of attempted murder.

He said in court the murder charge unfairly targets him because of his ethnicity, claiming he acted in self-defense.

Assistant Prosecutor Chris Becker fired back with oppositions to Hamad’s claims.

In the memorandum against Hamad’s self-defense claim, Becker details the ongoing social media fight between Hamad and the family of Tracy Hendrickson — his girlfriend and the mother of one of the victims who was injured.

WARNING — CONTAINS GRAPHIC LANGUAGE: Prosecutor’s account of events leading up to and on the day of the shooting

Police said the argument on social media prompted the shooting.

Becker wrote Hamad taunted his victims over social media for weeks leading up to the shooting. He also said Hamad lured the victims to his house that day.

Becker also filed a memorandum against Hamad’s attempt to disqualify the judge and prosecutor’s office for unfair treatment.