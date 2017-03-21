Schools CEO: Youngstown community’s, parents’ opinions matter



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Yesterday, Youngstown City Schools CEO Krish Mohip was hoping for a decent turnout at one of his community meetings — and didn’t get it. It was a different story Tuesday night, though, with about 50 people showing up at East High School.

“I think this is a great turnout,” Mohip said. “I think this is the most people I’ve ever had at a community event at East High School.”

That’s 49 more than Monday’s meeting, when he had an audience of one.

Mohip said while the size of the crowd is great, it’s the conversation they have that really matters.

Myra Taylor, a junior at East High, said she’s inspired by tonight’s turnout.

“That’s what we need. We need our community’s help, we need our parents and the community.”

Taylor is glad she had the chance to speak up about what matters to her.

“The activities help us here and how things are better at our school with more activities, more teachers,” she said.

Ra’Cole Taltoan, an East High parent, is thrilled to see so many parents taking the time to show up. However, she fears Tuesday night was just for show and that the administration doesn’t really want their input.

“Take it into consideration, don’t count us out as parents. We are here because we wanna help,” Taltoan said.

Mohip said he welcomes parents’ help, and anyone’s help, for that matter. He said he cannot make the school district better without help from the community.

“We’re not hiding anything here. We’re not coming in with any preconceived notions of what we want for next year,” he said. “So I understand that maybe that’s happened in the past, but that’s not how I operate. That’s not how my team’s gonna operate.”

Mohip said the most important part of moving a district forward is keeping your ear to the ground and listening to the community, parents, staff, and students.

He plans to continue hosting these meetings for parents who want the chance to speak their minds. The next is at Chaney High School on Wednesday, March 22 at 5:30 p.m.