Trumbull County All Stars sweep Mahoning in Al Beach Classic

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Trumbull County Boys edged the Mahoning County Boys 73-72 in the 47th annual Al Beach Classic at Boardman High School.

The event is presented by the Mahoning Valley Coaches Association.

Warren JFK’s Justin Bofenkamp was named Most Valuable Player for Trumbull County, tallying 10 points in the victory. Ursuline’s Anthony Howell was named Mahoning County MVP.

On the girls side, Trumbull County topped Mahoning County 57-35.

Howland’s Sara Price was named Most Valuable Player for the Trumbull County team, while Austintown Fitch’s Natalie Lynn earned MVP honors for Mahoning County. Price tallied 18 points, while Lynn tallied 8.

United’s Jake Clark took top honors in the 3-point shooting competition. Girard’s Megan Payich won the girls 3-point shooting contest.