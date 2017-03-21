Youngstown bar wants to build outdoor patio blocking side street

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown’s oldest bar has a plan to build on an outdoor patio, but not everyone thinks it’s a good idea because of traffic problems it could cause.

The Royal Oaks has been a part of the city’s lower east side since 1934. It stands alone these days at the intersection of Oak Street and Lansing Avenue — its familiar neon and painted signs inviting people in for ribs and a drink.

The bar wants to add a patio, which would extend into Lansing Avenue — the street that runs next to the bar.

“As a corridor to downtown Youngstown, it’d be a great look as people come down, advertising-wise, to see the Royal Oaks and then see some tables out here, some people sitting,” owner John Kennedy said.

The plan is to put up one barricade at the corner of Oak and Lansing, and another barrier at the end of the Royal Oaks property. This 188 feet of Lansing Avenue would then become an outdoor café, complete with an awning to cover it.

However, it would block and close a section of that road.

Kennedy said this is the easiest and cheapest way to expand the business.

He presented the idea to Youngstown’s Planning Commission Tuesday night. No one spoke in favor of closing the street, and five objected to it.

Nick Durse, who owns a business on Lansing Avenue, was one of them.

“Now I have to tell my people when they come over, make a left, and another left, and another left, and go back this way. It just doesn’t make any sense to me,” he said.

Reverend Kevin Crum’s New Hope Baptist Church is on Albert Street, a quarter-mile from the Royal Oaks.

“It really cuts down on the entries and exits out of the community, especially for a lot of my parishioners leaving the church and going that way,” Crum said.

“The only legitimate concern I saw were police and fire, and that, literally, you’re talking a matter of seconds to go one more block,” Kennedy said.

The planning commission, however, was concerned about police and fire response times. Since neither department has yet been asked about their opinion, the commission decided not to vote on the patio issue until the chiefs could weigh in.

It’s expected to be brought up again at the planning commission’s next meeting on April 18.