YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A fire on the west side of Youngstown brought fire crews out twice within six hours.

Firefighters arrived to smoke coming out of a vacant house on N. Lakeview Ave. about 1 a.m. They doused the house and cleared the scene.

At about 6:30 a.m., crews were called back out to the same house and this time flames were coming from the structure.

A cause for the fire hasn’t been determined.