2 arrested after witness reports home burglary in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Youngstown woman and Columbiana man are in Mahoning County Jail, accused of breaking into a house on Mill Creek Drive.

A person called police around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to report that two people dressed in black clothing were forcing their way into a home.

Several officers arrived to find a door had been pried open and an upstairs window was open.

Upon demanding the suspects come out of the home, police said the window upstairs was slammed shut.

Police said 31-year-old Michael Rochford was found on the top of the stairs in the house. He told police that he was at his “boss’s house.”

A woman identified as 38-year-old Gloria Daviduk then came downstairs and said Rochford knew the homeowner and that they just stopped to get something.

A police report lists the suspects as unemployed.

Police found two backpacks in the house containing a men’s wallet, grooming trimmer, pry bar, two Blackberry phones and an alarm clock.

The homeowner was contacted, and Rochford and Daviduk were charged with burglary and possession of criminal tools.