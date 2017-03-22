4 pets killed in Masury house fire

MASURY, Ohio (WYTV) – Four pets have died in a house fire in Masury.

Firefighters were called to 931 Judson Avenue just before 9:15 a.m. Wednesday.

A neighbor, the father of the woman who lives in the home, called 911 to report black smoke was coming out of the house. He said he didn’t believe anyone was home, but they had several dogs.

Six people, including four children ages 1 month to 7 years old, lived in the home, but they are all OK. Two animals survived.

The fire is under investigation.

