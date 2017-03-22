Area Congressmen split on vote for Trump’s health care plan

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Tomorrow is an important day in Washington, D.C. as members of the House vote on President Trump’s health care bill, drastically changing the Affordable Care Act already in place. Area Congressmen are split on the issue.

Trump said throughout his entire campaign that one of his main goals was to repeal and replace the ACA, otherwise known as Obamacare.

READ: American Health Care Act

Getting the votes to pass the bill, though, is proving to be a tough sell.

There are 435 seats in the House and Republicans hold 237 of them.

With no support from Democrats so far, Republicans need 216 votes for the bill to pass.

Though a CBS report said as many as 24 GOP members are still planning to vote no, the White House remains confident they will have the votes.

“Member by member, we’re getting there. The last couple days, I feel confident that when the vote comes up slowly but surely, we’ll have the votes,” said Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

Representative Mike Kelly (R – PA 3rd District) said he was on board with Trump’s plan before some of the others.

“We got rid of the individual mandates and the employer mandates. I thought that was huge where people have the freedom to choose what they want the product that they want and I think that’s a huge step forward,” said Representative Mike Kelly (R – PA 3rd District).

Congressman Bill Johnson said this is their moment.

“This is what we promised the American people we were going to do and we’ve been working on trying to do it for six years.”

But not all agree.

Last week, the Congressional Budget Office released its analysis of the plan. The CBO said 14 million people would be uninsured under this new plan in the first year with more than 24 million by 2026.

Through President Obama’s plan, all U.S. Citizens were required to have insurance if it wasn’t provided by an employer or if you had an exemption.

“Well, this bill is a train wreck. For 50 to 64-year-olds, per se, in Youngstown, Ohio, you’re going to see an 800 percent increase in your premium,” said Congressman Tim Ryan (D – OH 13th District).

Those who do support the bill say the changes will save taxpayers more money.

“Premiums continue to skyrocket. This is a failed law and at the end of the day, the American Health Care Act is going to begin the process of putting a healthcare system that’s going to be better for all Ohioans,” Johnson said.

Trump met with several Republican lawmakers Wednesday, trying to secure their votes. He said failure to pass this bill right now could have a major impact on the 2018 midterm elections.

If the bill passes in the House, it will go to the Senate. Republicans there hold the majority 52 to 46.