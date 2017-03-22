Death investigation closes portion of Route 82 in Bazetta Twp.

BAZETTA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WYTV) – Police are investigating the death of a person along Route 82, near Elm Rd.

The incident happened about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

A man was found lying outside of a vehicle along the highway and the car was up against the guardrail.

“The crash had ended and the driver stepped out of the vehicle, and a short while later it appears there was a medical condition that ultimately resulted in his death,” said Sgt. Philip Robinson, Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Robinson said it did not appear that the man was hit by any other vehicle.

A coroner will make a final determination on a cause of death.

One lane of traffic westbound was closed for about two hours. All lanes reopened about 8:30 a.m.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating.