Dr. Shayesteh: Diet high in fruits & vegetables can help you live longer

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Fresh fruits and vegetables are two of the most important things in our diets. You’ve likely heard this before, but why are they so important?

Fresh fruits and vegetables are packed with antioxidants and phytochemicals, which can improve health immensely.

Not only do they reduce blood pressure significantly, but they also reduce inflammation in the body, a huge factor in most diseases.

Reducing inflammation can fight and help prevent cardiovascular disease, aging of cells, cancer, and diabetes, among other health issues.

What else can fresh fruits and vegetables do for your health? How much of each should you eat?

Dr. Shayesteh joined 33 WYTV Daybreak to explain how a diet high in fruits and vegetables can be the key to living longer.

