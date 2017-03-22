E. Liverpool woman accused of stealing $176K from employer

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WYTV) – A woman from East Liverpool was charged by federal prosecutors for stealing $176,000 from her employer through wire transfers.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Danielle Varrati,37, transferred money from her employer’s account to her personal bank account (the employer was not listed on the news release and court documents have not been electronically updated as of this report). She is charged with five counts of wire fraud.

The crimes are alleged to have occurred in Hancock County.

Varrati faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each count of the indictment.