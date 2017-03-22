Kennedy Catholic brings championship experience to state final



HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (WYTV) – Based on their road to Hershey…the Kennedy Catholic Boys Basketball Team certainly isn’t lacking in experience.

The Golden Eagles enter Thursday PIAA Class A State Championship battle with 25 wins.

Four of those victories came against fellow state finalists…Sewickley (2A), Constitution (2A), Strong Vincent (4A), and Lincoln Park (3A).

Not to mention the fact that the Golden Eagles also have the prior experience of stepping onto the big stage at the Giant Center…just one year ago. That could prove pivotal against Girard College.

“Our players do feel confortable playing there in big games,” Head Coach Rick Mancino said. “Our players have played in a lot of big games. And this one obviously is the biggest one…as last year was. So I do think our players are going to be comfortable…knowing that they were there before.”

Kennedy Catholic Seniors Channing Phillips and Drew Magestro can’t wake for tipoff in a familiar environment.

“Hopefully we’ll bring like an energy…the crowd will be rocking. Just the place will be jumping..and we can bring the energy…and bring the W,” said Phillips.

“I think we have been here before, so I think the main emotion will be that we’re gonna be focused and ready. Because, we can celebrate after, but during the game, we gotta be focused and ready to win,” added Magestro.

Kennedy Catholic will meet Girard College Thursday at 2 p.m. at the GIANT Center in Hershey. A win would seal up a second straight state title, and the eighth state crown in the program’s history. That would place them in a tie for the most in Pennsylvania.

WYTV will be in Hershey for the game. Stay tuned to WYTV.com for the latest updates or watch WYTV 33 News, beginning at 5 p.m.