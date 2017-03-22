March Madness prompts love of reading at Struthers school



STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – Struthers Elementary School teacher Amy Thompson is using all the excitement of March Madness to get her students interested in reading. And in true March Madness style, there is a bracket, but this one is a book bracket.

Thompson wanted to make reading fun and exciting for her students. So she paired her love of sports with reading and the March Madness tournament season.

Sixteen picture books are part of the third-grade bracket. Right now, the class is in the Elite Eight.

The activity isn’t just about fun; there’s a lesson blended in with each book.

“It’s hands-on. They are really getting into it. That was my goal,” Thompson said. “We read both of the books, did some of the activities that went along with those books and the students chose ‘The Girl Who Wouldn’t Brush Her Hair.’”

That book now moves on to the Elite Eight along with “The Man Who Walked Between the Towers.”

The exercise is not just about picking their favorite book. Students have to think about why they like the book and write those responses on a basketball. The activity helps develop comprehension and writing skills.

Thompson said for “The Girl Who Wouldn’t Brush Her Hair” students had to draw a picture of the girl who was in the story and then had to write some character traits to describe her.

Students like the book bracket exercise and look forward to story time every day.

Right now, the class favorite is “The Man Who Walked Between the Towers.” A lot of the third graders think it’s going to be the champion.