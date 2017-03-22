New Castle closes 2 roads in fear of building collapse

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WYTV) – A building, dangerously close to collapsing, has closed two streets in downtown New Castle until further notice.

Drivers won’t be able to use South Mill and Grove streets because of the 115-year-old Fisher building on the corner of South Mill.

“On the second floor, it’s starting to bulge out and when you look at the foundation of the building, it’s being eaten away,” Mayor Anthony Mastrangelo said.

It was built in 1902 to house Fisher Brothers Dry Goods but has been empty for over ten years.

“I went down there and had the code enforcement down there, the fire chief down there, we called the state, and we called our engineers,” Mastrangelo said. “Decided that it should be an emergency takedown.”

The city’s main concerns about the building are it falling into the street, falling into the river, or falling onto and damaging the Mill Street Bridge.

It’s going to cost about $169,000 to take it down, but the city is hoping the owners will help pay for it.

Last year, Riverplex Partners bought the building with plans of expanding on their complex across the river.

The old Fisher building is made up of a smaller building and larger building. The owners said they only own the main large building and are asking the city to just tear down the smaller building.

They said they want to see proof from a structural engineer that the building has to come down before they make any decisions. While they don’t want an unsafe building, the owners said they don’t know for sure that it can’t be renovated.

The owners plan on talking to the city about the issue this week.

In the meantime, New Castle leaders are already considering what to do with the lot. The mayor said they could sell it or put in a parking lot.