Nugget of Knowledge: Popular Brand Names

What’s behind these company names?

In 2006, Jack Dorsey created Twitter….it’s working name was called “Status,” but Dorsey changed it to “Twitch” as in your phone is vibrating….eventually he changed it to “Twitter” because he didn’t think “Twitch” was a strong enough.

Skype comes from “Sky peer-to-peer,” as in a way to connect people together through the “sky” wirelessly.

It was then shortened to “Skyper” but Skyper.com was already taken so its developers simply dropped the “r” at the end to become Skype.

Mark Zuckerberg created Facebook as a way to connect Harvard University students online in 2004.

The company’s name comes from the directory of students’ faces and names.

Originally, Zuckerberg called it TheFacebook.com, but then dropped the “The” a year later.

If you long onto TheFacebook.com it re-directs you to Facebook.

Starting in 1994, Amazon was named “Cadabra,” as in “abracadabra.”

Founder Jeff Bezos re-named it Amazon a year later after his lawyer mistook cadabra for “cadaver.”

Why Amazon?

It’s the biggest river in the world and Bezos called his company Earth’s biggest bookstore.

Bezos also considered the name Relentless.com, which he still owns, but that will re-direct you to Amazon.com instead.

GOOGLE came on line in 1996 and was originally called “BackRub.”

Co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin decided on the name “Googol,” which is a digit followed by 100 zeros.

But Page misspelled it and they decided to keep the misspelling.

That’s why Google corrects your spelling mistakes when you search.

In 1987, Ken Rosenthal started the St. Louis Bread Company in Kirkwood, Missouri.

As it expanded, a new owner changed the name to Panera Bread in 1997.

The company’s name is made up of two words, “Pane” (Italian for Bread) and “Era” (or Time).

Panera is also Latin for “breadbasket.”

In 1969, Donald and Doris Fisher opened the first Gap retail store in San Francisco.

The store sold Levi’s jeans and vinyl records to teenagers and young adults, so the Fishers named their store after the generation gap between younger and older people.

