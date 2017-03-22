Report: Cash stolen from blind man by 2 posing as Youngstown cops

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police said a blind man was burglarized by two people who pretended to be Youngstown Police officers.

The blind man told police that a man and woman knocked on his door just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, identifying themselves as police officers. He said the two told him that they had received a report of a domestic dispute at his Dunlap Avenue apartment.

The woman told him that they had to check the apartment to make sure no one was hurt.

The victim told police that the woman went into his bedroom and looked in a closet in the living room. He said the man asked for his identification, and when he went to grab his wallet from the bedroom, he said they left.

Checking his wallet, he noticed $65 was missing.

The victim told police that the man and woman were carrying police radios, which he heard while they were in his apartment.