Antone’s owner signs over deed to Cortland Banks

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Antone’s Banquet Centre’s owner Ross Scianna has signed over the deed to his business to Cortland Banks.

The deed was filed Wednesday in Mahoning County.

Wednesday, a lock company was also out at the facility to secure the building.

Despite rumors of the business’s closure for weeks, Scianna told WYTV that he had no plans to close. Since then, he hasn’t returned phone calls.

Just last week, the doors were locked and a notice from Ohio Edison said it would take $2,700 to get the power turned back on. Meanwhile, people who had events scheduled at Antone’s were scrambling to get them rescheduled elsewhere.