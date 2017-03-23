Kennedy Catholic wins second straight State Title

HERSHEY, Pennsylvania (WYTV) – Kennedy Catholic has won a second-straight PIAA Class A State Title following a 73-56 win over Girard College in the PIAA Class A State Final at the GIANT Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania Thursday afternoon.

The victory in Hershey seals up the eighth state crown in program history, which ties them with Chester for most in Pennsylvania story.

Marcin Wiszomirsky led the Golden Eagles with 19 points and 13 rebounds in the win. Maceo Ausint also had a strong game with 16 points, while Drew Magestro capped off his career with 15. Mohamed Konate also reached double-figures with 11.

Girard College was led by Daiquan Copeland who tallied a game-high 26 points. Mikeal Jones added 16 points in the setback.

Kennedy Catholic has now won 96 postseason games all-time, which is second most in PIAA history.

The Golden Eagles championship season comes to an end with a record of 26-2. Girard College ends the campaign with a record of 24-9.