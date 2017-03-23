Mahoning County commissioners OK funds to destroy old case files

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Mahoning County Department of Job and Family Services is taking steps to get rid of thousands of old documents.

Earlier this year, WYTV 33 News discovered box upon box of JFS documents containing the names and personal information of clients being kept in an unsecured area of the basement at Oakhill Renaissance Place.

Although the area was eventually sealed off, commissioners agreed Thursday to spend $7,500 to hire a private company to shred the documents and get rid of them once and for all.

“It’ll be signed this week, and I believe they are going to start the first week of April. It is going to take a while to do that. I think we are going to be from April to some time in the summer,” said Robert Bush, director of Mahoning County Job and Family Services.

The director says the JFS files date back at least eight years and should have been destroyed long ago.