Pound giving out free microchips to 100 Trumbull Co. dogs

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WYTV) – Trumbull K9 Connection is teaming up with the county dog pound to help reunite lost dogs with their owners.

K9 Connection’s founder, Mark Rhodes, bought 100 microchips for the pound, which typically charges $25 for the technology. But next weekend, the first 100 dogs will receive theirs for free.

The chip is inserted in the dog’s back between the shoulder blades. The process of inserting the chip only takes a few seconds and becomes a permanent form of identification.

Trumbull County Dog Warden Gwen Logan said it’ll help the pound bring lost dogs back to their families quicker.

“Any dog that comes in here that has a microchip, once we scan them and once we get the number, within five minutes, we are able to call you and let you know that we have your dog here at this facility. So it’s a much better chance of getting them home.”

The chips will be passed out at the pound on Anderson Avenue NE in Warren on March 31 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and April 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.