Student Athlete: Jamie Sklenar

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Four hours a day, five days a week…that’s an average work load for local gymnast Jamie Sklenar. She’s a 6-time Regional Qualifier, plus sets the bar high in the classroom at Cardinal Mooney…earning Jamie the honor of our Student Athlete of the Week.

“It’s an overwhelming feeling,” said Sklenar. “Brightens my day coming here. I’m with great people and doing what I love.”

Practice makes perfect for Jamie Sklenar. She started gymnastics at the age of 3. Now she’s a Level 10 gymnast, the highest amateur level in the sport.

“I don’t even remember life without gymnastics honestly,” she said. “I started just as a little kid, doing classes. I always looked up to my older sister.”

Jamie’s sister, Jen was 33 Student Athlete of the Week herself back in 2013. She’s now a senior gymnast at The College at Brockport. Next year, Jamie plans to follow in her sister’s footsteps and compete for the Golden Eagles.

“I just like to show that hard work really pays off and try to be as fun and as entertaining as I can out there, especially on my floor routine. I love showing it off and just showing my personality out there.”

If Jamie’s not in the gym, she’s probably studying. She carries a 3.97 GPA and is a member of National Honor Society.

“It takes a lot of dedication to the sport and to school,” said Sklenar. “You need to be well-rounded and you need to know when you need to study and when you need to do your homework. Gymnastics has taught me so many life lessons and just made me a very well-rounded person.”