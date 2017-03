WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The City of Warren is getting some help to keep the city a little safer.

The state awarded Warren a $200,000 grant to buy nearly 40 security cameras. They will be set up in the downtown business district.

The cameras will keep an eye on any criminal activity around the government buildings and local businesses.

Commissioners said the new equipment will not only help local law enforcement solve crimes, but it will also discourage criminal activity in that area.