Boardman woman dies in crash on Salt Springs Road

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman woman died in a crash in Youngstown on Thursday night.

The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 43-year-old Rachelle Anderson.

Investigators said Anderson was driving on the exit ramp of Salt Springs Road, 680 North when she went off the side of the road around 10:45 p.m.

The coroner said alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash.

The crash is under investigation by the Youngstown Police Department and coroner’s office. Toxicology results are pending.