Hollywood Gaming announces gaming floor expansion

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course announced that it will expand its gaming floor.

The racino is increasing the size of its gaming floor, allowing for the addition of 50 new Video Lottery Terminals. That brings the total number of games on the property to 1,030.

The expansion to the gaming floor will also include a high-limit area for guests near the Rodeo Drive gift shop.

The project will take a total of 12 weeks.

“We’re very excited to expand our gaming floor and offer a wider array of product to our customers,” said General Manager Mike Galle. “This expansion to the gaming floor will not only add to the excitement of our property but will also provide a comfortable area for our high-limit players.”

Since opening with 850 VLT machines, Hollywood Gaming has added nearly 200 additional gaming devices through a previous expansion in 2015, as well as a smoking patio in 2016, which added 73 VLT machines.

Construction is scheduled to begin on March 27 and will conclude in early June.

Hollywood Gaming said guests will not experience any interruptions on the gaming floor during this timeframe.