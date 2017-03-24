Nugget of Knowledge: McDonalds’ Evolution

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: Popular brand names

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

From a book on McDonald’s Restaurants by Jake Rossen on how the company did business 50 to 60 years ago….the McDonalds we know today was quite different.

McDonald’s employees offered to wash your car’s windows as you pulled up to the drive through..they would jump out with squeegies before taking your order.

The kitchens had giant windows so you could see in from the outside: McDonald’s wanted customers to see how clean and efficient the kitchens operated.

There were no cigarette machines, juke boxes or phone booths, although most restaurants in the 60’s had these things: McDonalds wanted to show it was family friendly.

You couldn’t sit down at a McDonalds until 1962: you stood around outside or ate in your car…a Colorado McDonalds finally added stools that year.

A hamburger cost 15 cents….that’s about a dollar 19 today….if you wanted cheese, that cost you four more pennies.

The ingredients were delivered fresh to every restaurant…the employees had to peel and cut actual potatoes to make your french fries.

