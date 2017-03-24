Ohio schools mandated to give electronic tests this year

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WYTV) – This will be the second year for Ohio schools giving computer-based assessment tests, or AIR test, in the spring.

Last year, schools could waive giving the tests on computers, if they didn’t have enough technology. Now, they are mandated to give the tests electronically.

The Columbiana County Educational Service Center says some local teachers still have concerns with what is on the tests.

“Teachers are concerned, especially in the younger grades, because the assessment has a lot of typing, where a lot of our students, especially younger, use more of the tablets, where it is more push, not typing,” said Marie Williams, of the Columbiana County Educational Service Center.

Students can still opt out of the computer testing for religious reasons or if they have a learning disability.