LACKAWANNOCK TWP, Pa. (WYTV) – Several fire departments worked Friday morning to control a fire at a house on Mercer Pulaski Road.

A family member said they had just returned to their home about 3 a.m. and discovered it was filled with smoke and immediately called 911.

Everyone inside got out safely.

The house sustained extensive damage.

Crews from Mercer, New Wilmington and Jefferson responded to the call.

A cause has not been determined.