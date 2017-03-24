Valley Congressman on failed health care vote: Trump can’t play ‘blame game’

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – After President Trump’s plan to repeal and replace Obamacare was pulled off the House floor Friday, most Democrats were happy but not surprised.

Valley Congressman Tim Ryan said it was a disaster from the beginning, but is now hoping for an amicable move forward.

“This thing was pieced together to fit the political aim. They’ve been beating up Obamacare for the last seven years. It’s certainly not perfect, it needs fixed. Let’s fix it,” he said.

It was a long day in Washington.

Around 4 p.m., news broke that Speaker of the House Paul Ryan was canceling the vote. Not enough Republicans were willing to pass the president’s new plan.

The players in his own party didn’t get on board, prompting Congressman Ryan to comedically jab at the plans’ failure with a picture of the Titanic sinking.

“He alienated a lot of the Republicans in the process. He started blaming Paul Ryan now,” Congressman Ryan said.

He said Trump implying that the Democrats are to blame for the vote’s failure is ridiculous.

“The Republicans control the House of Representatives by dozens of votes. This is the first time a president came into office with the big legislative initiative with control of the House of Reps and didn’t get it done. He can blame everybody else, but it’s their responsibility.”

The Congressman pointed out positive things he said Obamacare has done.

“It’s made great strides. Twenty more million people have health care. We’re bending the cost curve in the long term on health care. People have preventative care and all the other good stuff that’s in there.”

However, Ryan admits there are still issues with the Affordable Care Act.

“We had certain provisions in there in which we were going to help insurance companies in very risky areas to provide health care even if it wasn’t going to be profitable for them, and they cut that money out and the insurance companies started to leave. So the problems we’re having right now are problems that can be fixed.”

Ryan said they should be fixed, but not by repealing Obamacare.

“You’re not doing a business deal in New York where you can screw somebody over, and throw them to the wolves, and move on to the next one. [Trump is] married to the Congress for three, five more years. He’s got to get it done and he’s got to build those relationships. So he can’t be playing the blame game. That’s not going to serve him very well.”

Friday night, Congressman Ryan stood firm that both sides of the aisle need to unify and lay down their differences for the better of the country.

“We’re here to try to help the American people and there are people in our communities that still can’t afford health care. Let’s help them. That’s what we’re here for and that’s what he promised in the election.”

Senator Sherrod Brown (D – OH) released a statement about the failed health care bill:

It’s no secret why this bill didn’t have the votes to pass the House today — it’s a bad deal for the people we serve. Blocking this plan is a victory for the mother who wrote me about the services her son gets for autism, the people I’ve met who are treating their opioid addictions, the seniors who rely on Medicaid to stay in their nursing homes, and thousands more Ohioans who depend on coverage through the Affordable Care Act. Instead of wasting any more time threatening to take health insurance away from working families, Congress needs to move on and work together to lower costs and improve healthcare for everyone.”

On the other side of the coin, Republican Congressman Bill Johnson was not happy:

I am deeply disappointed that the House was unable to move forward with today’s vote on this important legislation that would have repealed and replaced Obamacare. I voted for this legislation in two committees, and would have supported the bill had it come up for a vote today. I believe the House missed an historic opportunity to reverse the pain that Obamacare has inflicted on the American people, and prevent the pain that millions of Americans are likely to feel as that onerous law continues to unravel.”

Congressman Ryan said he hopes Republicans and Democrats can begin to work together to fix the problems that exist in Obamacare. In the meantime, he hopes thousands or millions of Americans aren’t hurt by lawmakers who can’t come to terms along the way.