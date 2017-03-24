Youngstown doctor to give up practice as part of plea on drug charges

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A local physician who operated a pain management clinic in Youngstown has agreed to give up his license for the next three years as part of a plea on drug charges.

William Paloski was in court Friday morning, accepting what known in legal terms as an “Alford Plea.” That means he maintains his innocence but gives up his rights to fight the case at trial.

Between 2012 and 2015, investigators looked into Paloski and his practice, BEM Medical Arts Center at 3100 Market Street in Youngstown. The 73-year-old has been practicing medicine since 1974.

Prosecutors said Paloski over-prescribed pain medications — mostly tramadol and codeine — to patients and people who weren’t sick at all.

Police conducted several undercover operations where they received drugs from Paloski, prosecutors said.

In court, defense attorney Dave Betras said his client admits that there is evidence against him.

“He acknowledges that a jury looking at this evidence could convict him on one or many of the offenses, and he does not believe taking the risk of his freedom is an endeavor at this point in his life that he wants to take,” Betras said.

Betras said his client is 74 years old and in poor health.

Paloski will be sentenced to 13 counts of drug possession and trafficking. He agreed to forfeit his office building on Market Street, his car and $250,000 in cash that was seized by police.