Youngstown man charged with Canfield burglaries admits drug problem

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – A Youngstown man was arrested Thursday in connection to two home burglaries in Canfield last month.

Mitchell Glay, 28, is charged with felony burglary. U.S. Marshals picked him up in Youngstown Thursday afternoon.

He admitted to the burglaries in Canfield and said he’s addicted to heroin, according to police.

Officers said Glay told them he was working with 22-year-old Brandon Hill, who was arrested after a standoff with police at a New Springfield home on March 4.

On February 27, the pair broke into a home on Greenmont Drive where Glay did contract work, according to a police report. They then went to a random home on Russo Drive just after 10:30 a.m.

Glay said Hill, who was driving the car, rang the front doorbell. When no one answered, Glay broke in the back door but ran away when he found the homeowner inside.

He said Hill picked him up in the car about a block away on Herbert Road.

The two then went to a pawn shop to sell the items from the burglary on Greenmont, police said.

Glay is being held at the Mahoning County Justice Center on additional warrants and parole violations.