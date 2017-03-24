Youngstown police investigate homicide at house where man was previously found shot



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police are investigating a homicide at the same house where officers found a shooting victim earlier this month.

Police and emergency crews were called to a house in the 1300 block of Atkinson Avenue around 6:30 a.m.

Police said a 49-year-old man was shot and killed. A woman in her 40s was also injured. She was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center for her wounds.

The man who was killed is the half-brother of Javel Bates, who was shot near a home on Josephine Avenue on March 8. Bates then drove to his brother’s Atkinson Avenue house — the same house where police are investigating Friday’s homicide.

Javel Bates died on Wednesday, police said.

Police said Bates knew the shooter but didn’t give a motive for the shooting.

The victims’ names are being withheld until the family is notified.

Police believe at least two suspects ran from the home prior to officers’ arrival.

