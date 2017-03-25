5 occupants safe from overnight house fire in Champion

CHAMPION, Ohio (WYTV) – An overnight fire caused some major damage to a house in Champion.

The Champion Township Fire Department was called to a house on Airport Road a little after 1 a.m. Saturday morning after neighbors called Trumbull County 911 saying they saw fire coming from the house’s roof.

Champion police arrived on scene first and reported heavy smoke coming from the peak of the roof and eaves. The fire was then determined to have started in the attic of the house.

The family who owns the house was not home when the fire started, but declined help from the Red Cross, saying they will stay with another family member.

The home has smoke, fire and water damage with early estimates showing a $70,000 loss.

Fire Chief John Hickey says the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but appears to be centered around a possible electrical issue. The Trumbull County Fire Investigative Unit is conducting the investigation.

The fire took less than two hours to extinguish.