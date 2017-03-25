Local non-profit holding spay and neuter cat clinics this weekend

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – TNR of Warren, a Trap-Neuter-Return organization, is hosting a low-cost spay and neuter clinic for cats.

The clinic is open to all low- to no-income owners of indoor and outdoor cats, including strays.

The clinic lasts all weekend from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day at Pets Are People Too in Warren.

“We’ll work with anybody. We take cats from anywhere, it doesn’t matter where you live. We do Pennsylvania, we do West Virginia, we have people coming from everywhere to get this,” said TNR of Warren’s Corky Styles.

The procedure, which includes a rabies vaccination, costs $45 for low-income owners and $25 for no-income owners. Spots are limited.

TNR of Warren holds the clinics every five weeks.