FARRELL, Pa. (WYTV) – One person died in a house fire in Farrell Saturday.

It occurred at a home on Wallis Avenue around 10 p.m.

A coroner at the scene confirmed one person died after being trapped inside the house.

It took 30 minutes for crews to get the fire under control. The rear of the home suffered most of the damage.

Sharon and Hermitage fire departments were called to help the Farrell Fire Department.

The fire is currently under investigation.