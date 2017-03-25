Stolen military Humvee from Stow found in Brookfield Twp.

STOW, Ohio (WYTV) – A military Humvee that was stolen from the Ohio National Guard armory in Stow has been recovered.

A sergeant from the Highway Patrol’s Vehicle Theft Unit received a tip on the location of the Humvee Friday night.

Highway Patrol worked with the Brookfield Township and Sharon police departments to retrieve the vehicle at 678 North State Line Road NE.

Highway Patrol also called its Special Response Team to help. No one was found inside the house when they went in to recover the vehicle.

State Line Road was briefly shut down around 10:30 p.m. Friday night, but was reopened early Saturday morning.

Highway Patrol said the theft was discovered around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the armory located at 4630 Allen Road.

Investigators said someone cut through a chain link fence, entered a secure area, disabled the Humvee’s locks and drove off with the vehicle.