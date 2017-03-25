Two more Youngstown City School’s meetings scheduled this week

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – There will be two more opportunities for people to offer their opinions about what the future of Youngstown City Schools will look like.

CEO Krish Mohip has set two more community input meetings — 4 p.m. Tuesday at Harding Elementary School and at 7 p.m. Thursday at Martin Luther King Elementary School.

These meetings follow three last week where parents, students, families, employees and members of the general public could let CEO Mohip know their views as he decides if any changes will be made for the upcoming school year.