Greek church in Campbell celebrates independence

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WYTV) – Greeks around the world are celebrating their 196th year of independence from the Turks — and the Mahoning Valley is no exception.

Members of Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church held a parade Sunday. They marched down 12th street — from the church to the Prodromos Society.

After the march, there was a wreath laying ceremony.

Organizers say this may be a community event, but it’s important to an entire culture.

“This is a huge day that goes along with the Feast Day yesterday and to the Greek culture,” said Lisa Missos, organizer of the Greek Independence Parade. “There were parades everywhere — all over Greece. Warren’s having their parade today, so it’s huge for the Greek Culture.”

After all ceremonies were finished, everyone was invited into the Prodromos Society for a Lenten lunch.