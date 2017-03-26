Liberty Twp. Fireman’s Assoc. puts on scholarship pancake breakfast

LIBERTY, Ohio (WYTV) – The Liberty Township Fireman’s Association put on a pancake breakfast Sunday morning.

It was their 52nd annual Pancake and Sausage Social.

Organizers say not only is this event important to the community, it’s important to the firefighters as well.

“Our residents love it and we love doing it. Every year, we really look forward to this and look forward to walking around and talking with people and just building that relationship,” said firefighter Justin Graham.

Money raised from the breakfast goes toward a yearly scholarship, honoring fallen fireman Ed Conricote.

The scholarship goes to a Liberty High School student who plans on attending Youngstown State University. This year, the scholarship is worth $575.