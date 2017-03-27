Howland murder suspect’s attorney claims victims aren’t innocent

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Nasser Hamad’s attorney filed a response to the prosecution’s detailed account of the events leading up to the shooting in Howland that killed two and injured three last month.

In the defense’s response, it says:

The victims broke the very tenet that virtually every child knows from day one: sticks and stones will break your bones, but names will never hurt you. As simplistic as that statement is, that sums up this case.”

Hamad and the victims’ arguments had only been name-calling until the victims decided to act by coming to Hamad’s house, the defense argues.

While the prosecution’s account of what happened uses Facebook comments and messages to back up their claims, the defense said they left out several text messages and other things the victims sent Hamad electronically.

WARNING — CONTAINS GRAPHIC LANGUAGE: Defense’s account of events leading up to and on the day of the shooting

The defense also claims the victims invited Hamad to come over to their house, but he declined.

According to the defense’s response, the messages back and forth also contained racial, ethnic, and religious slurs such as “I’m out to kill Muslims.”

Hamad and his attorneys say that the victims did not try to rush out of his driveway when Hamad went back into his house, like the prosecution suggested. The defense claims the victims were in no rush because they were “not done with their attack.”