Howland Police looking for cigarette thief

HOWLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Police in Howland are looking for a man that they say stole cigarettes from the BP gas station.

The robbery happened at 6:39 p.m. Sunday at the gas station on Elm Road NE.

An employee told police that the man asked to buy two cartons of Newport menthol cigarettes. The employee said the man then took the cigarettes, worth about $140, and ran out of the store without paying for them.

Police said the employee chased the man out of the gas station.

The man got into an older model, possibly 90s, green Ford Taurus and drove eastbound on Blair Drive. The employee was unable to get the license plate number but said there were three women inside the car at the time.

The suspect was described as a thin white man, approximately 5’9″ to 6′ tall, between 30 and 40 years old. He had a tattoo on his upper left arm, according to a police report.

Those with information on the suspect’s identity are asked to contact the police department’s Detective Bureau at 330-856-5555 or via the police department’s Facebook page.