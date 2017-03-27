Howland’s Price & Champion’s Nasonti earn Trumbull County honors

HOWLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Howland’s Sara Price and Champion’s Lucas Nasonti were named Trumbull County Players of the Year Monday night.

The 30th annual event was held at Leo’s Ristorante in Howland.

Price averaged 21 points per game this season, helping the Tigers post a record of 19-6. Price finisher her high school career with 1,799 total points, making her Howland’s all-time leading scorer.

“I am still shocked,” said Price. “I do not know how to feel. Like I am excited, it is very emotional, like I do not know whether to cry of joy or just smile and i just keep smiling. I have been dreaming of this for so long, the fact that my dreams came true, it is amazing.”

Howland Head Coach John Diehl has the highest praise for the program’s leading scorer.

“She works hard, she might be one of the hardest workers I have ever have as far as being in the gym and shooting and playing all the time in the summer with AAU,” he said.

Price will play collegiately at Ball State.

The boy’s Player of the Year was Champion’s Lucas Nasonti. This season, Nasonti averaged 23 points, 4 assists, and 2.5 steals per game for the Golden Flashes.

“It is awesome, I am extrememly excited,” Nasonti said. “It was an honor to be here with some of the best athletes around. Just to win this means a lot to me, and means a lot to my family.”

“I cannot think of a day where he took a day off, and that is really what it is all about,” Champion Head Coach James Carrino said. “Just coming in everyday, putting everything you have in as far as effort and then he gets the results.”

Nasonti averaged double-figures in scoring all four years of his high school career.