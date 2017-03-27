Make it Easy Monday- Lemon Power!

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

Every Monday this Spring season, we’ll be giving you some simple ways to make life easier. We call it, “Make it Easy Monday”

Don’t we need a little easy on a Monday?

Spring Cleaning today with the power of lemon! So many uses for lemon, it’s acidic nature is a natural cleaner, deodorizer and disinfectant. Lemon is great for cleaning and disinfecting your cutting boards. And if your garbage disposal stinks to high heaven, just drop a lemon quarter in and fire it up for a wonderful lemon fresh aroma!

And here’s one of the best uses for lemon. If you dread cleaning the microwave oven with splattered spaghetti-o’s..here’s a way to clean the microwave without all the scrubbing. All you need is a lemon, microwave safe bowl and about a cup of water. Slice the lemon in half and squeeze it into the water.. Drop them in the water and microwave full power for 3 minutes. The steam will condense on the walls and ceiling of the microwave and start working on the grime. Now this is important, when 3 minutes is up, don’t open the microwave. Wait another 5 minutes so the lemon can really break down the food. You’ll be able to wipe it clean with minimal scrubbing. For troublesome spots, dip the rag in the lemon water and wipe. Not only easier, but now the microwave doesn’t smell like a gym locker..lemon fresh aroma!

