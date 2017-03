NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – New Middletown Village Police continue to investigate a rash of auto larcenies that occurred Friday night into Saturday morning.

Police received 17 reports in the Woodland and Sandy Drive neighborhoods. The reports were of cars being entered and change and wallets stolen.

Police Chief Vincent D’Egidio says most of the vehicles that were broken into were unlocked.

If anyone has any information they are asked to call the police at 330-542-2846.