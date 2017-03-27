Nugget of Knowledge: Peak Age

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

From Business Insider…..we seem to reach a limit, we peak at certain things at certain times in our lives.

The magazine put together a timeline using different surveys and studies.

Linguists may argue about this but the peak time to learn a second language easily is about age seven.

Finding it hard to remember names?

That skill peaks around age 22.

A woman is most attractive to a man when she is 23…then it gradually decreases….with men, it’s the opposite: their attractiveness grows as they grow older.

Your muscle strength peaks at age 25….and finding a marriage partner is best by age 26.

Have trouble remembering faces?

That skill peaks at age 32.

A woman seems to reach her full earning potential when she’s 39…a man’s salary peaks when he’s 48.

Your math skills decline after age 50.

Your satisfaction with your own life: that’s age 69.

And your happiness with your own body?

Finally, you’re okay with yourself when you reach 74.

