Police: Warren man arrested after ATV chase through Weathersfield

WEATHERSFIELD TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – A Warren man is in Trumbull County Jail after police said he tried to escape from them on an ATV.

Police tried stopping 28-year-old Daniel Hilty, who was on an all-terrain vehicle on Warren Avenue early Monday morning. Police said the ATV had no registration and no running light or brake light.

An officer tried pulling Hilty over, and Hilty told the officer that he would stop but continued driving, according to a police report. Police said Hilty then drove off the roadway and into a field before stopping.

As the officer got out of his cruiser, police said Hilty accelerated the ATV and drove toward the officer, almost hitting him. The officer deployed his taser, striking Hilty, but Hilty continued driving.

Hilty continued driving on Pine Avenue, at one point driving against traffic, the report said. Police said he drove into a wooded area nearby, jumped off the ATV and started running.

A K-9 tracked Hilty through the woods, where Hilty climbed out of a swamp and was arrested.

Police said Hilty was found with $556. He also tossed an item during the chase that police found near the woods, according to the report. Police said the box contained a pipe and a rock of suspected crack cocaine.

Hilty is charged with possessing drug abuse instruments, resisting arrest, failure to comply with an officer, felony drug possession and felony assault on a police officer, as well as driving without a license, special purpose vehicle on a roadway and reckless operation of a vehicle.