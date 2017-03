YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Jordyn Kenneally went five innings, pitching a four-hit shutout for Ursuline as the Irish defeated Padua Franciscan – 10-0. Kenneally struck out six and walked none.

Destiny Goodnight led the Irish with three hits. Kenneally, Caroline Aey and Gia Caldrone each had a pair of hits. Caldrone finished with three RBIs.

Ursuline will play at Mathews tomorrow. The Lady Bruins will play at Bedford tomorrow also.